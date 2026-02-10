Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $302.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $302.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.92 and its 200-day moving average is $291.62. The company has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

