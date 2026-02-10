Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.25, but opened at $51.50. Blackbaud shares last traded at $49.3690, with a volume of 149,462 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. Zacks Research lowered Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $90,384.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,615.34. This trade represents a 20.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 10,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 46.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company’s main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser’s Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

