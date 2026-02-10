Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PTC (PTC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PTC (NASDAQ: PTC):

2/7/2026 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2026 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $181.00 to $166.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – PTC was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

2/5/2026 – PTC was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp.

2/5/2026 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $235.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $219.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $205.00.

1/28/2026 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – PTC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

1/3/2026 – PTC was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – PTC had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – PTC had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – PTC had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total value of $1,106,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,958.19. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $8,707,383.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,512.04. This represents a 80.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 61,277 shares of company stock worth $10,624,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

