Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PTC (PTC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PTC (NASDAQ: PTC):
- 2/7/2026 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/6/2026 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $181.00 to $166.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – PTC was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
- 2/5/2026 – PTC was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp.
- 2/5/2026 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $235.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $219.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $205.00.
- 1/28/2026 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – PTC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – PTC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.
- 1/3/2026 – PTC was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – PTC had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – PTC had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – PTC had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insider Activity at PTC
In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total value of $1,106,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,958.19. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $8,707,383.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,512.04. This represents a 80.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 61,277 shares of company stock worth $10,624,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.
