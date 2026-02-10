Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 9,804 shares.The stock last traded at $70.59 and had previously closed at $68.48.

YASKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Yaskawa Electric to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Nomura raised Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yaskawa Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yaskawa Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $892.43 million during the quarter. Yaskawa Electric had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yaskawa Electric Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation is a Japan‐based manufacturer of industrial automation equipment, specializing in motion control technology, robotics, and drive systems. The company designs and produces a range of products that include AC and DC servo motors, inverters, programmable logic controllers, welding robots and general-purpose industrial robots. Its offerings are used across diverse sectors such as automotive, electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and logistics to improve productivity, precision and energy efficiency in manufacturing processes.

Founded in 1915 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Yaskawa Electric has evolved from a regional motor repair shop into a global provider of factory automation and mechatronic solutions.

