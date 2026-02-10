Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BXP (BXP)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2026 – BXP was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/3/2026 – BXP had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – BXP had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – BXP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – BXP had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $76.00 to $73.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – BXP had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – BXP had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $81.00 to $74.00. They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – BXP was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

1/13/2026 – BXP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – BXP had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – BXP had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – BXP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – BXP was given a new $79.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

12/29/2025 – BXP had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – BXP had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – BXP had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – BXP had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 36,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,621,144.52. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,416. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

