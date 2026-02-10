Midwest Trust Co Buys 2,015 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Midwest Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $39,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,795,000. Gridiron Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 305,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 302,438 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 633,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,993,000 after buying an additional 267,800 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 98.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 484,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,651,000 after buying an additional 240,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 564,003.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 186,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,953,000 after acquiring an additional 186,121 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $655.67 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $657.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $602.49.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.