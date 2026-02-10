Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $449.47, but opened at $416.29. Moody’s shares last traded at $424.9840, with a volume of 1,049,729 shares trading hands.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $574.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $507.50 and a 200-day moving average of $498.90. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.90, for a total transaction of $286,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,473,809.80. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

