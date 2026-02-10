Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHE) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.33, but opened at $16.52. Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 1,666,121 shares changing hands.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 4.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 4.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF

Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF (ETHE) is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to Ether (ETH), with shares intended to reflect the value of the fund’s ETH holdings, minus fees and expenses. The fund may stake a portion of its Ether to seek additional returns through staking rewards, which can enhance total return but may also introduce additional risks and variability. ETHE is a commodity-based product and is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

