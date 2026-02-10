Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $336.13, but opened at $362.26. Ferrari shares last traded at $365.8170, with a volume of 525,889 shares.
Ferrari News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong margins: Ferrari posted Q4 results above consensus (revenue and EPS beats, higher EBIT and significantly stronger free cash flow), which underpins near‑term profitability and supports confidence in returns. STRONG PERFORMANCE IN 2025 SETS THE FOUNDATION FOR CONTINUED GROWTH IN 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Upbeat FY‑2026 guidance: Management guided to rising core earnings (~+6% core EPS growth cited) and revenue/margin targets slightly above street estimates, shifting focus from earlier growth fears to margin and cash conversion. Ferrari beats fourth quarter estimates, sees core profit growing this year
- Positive Sentiment: Demand visibility and order book strength: Management said demand is “solid” and the order book extends to end‑2027, reducing execution risk for upcoming model rollouts. Ferrari Says Demand Is ‘Solid’, Order Book Runs To End-2027
- Positive Sentiment: Share‑buyback support: Progress reported on a €3.5B multi‑year buyback (first tranche executed), boosting EPS accretion and returning capital to shareholders. Ferrari details progress on €3.5 billion multi-year share buyback as treasury stake nears 9%
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improving: Recent upgrades and positive writeups argue valuation has reset and RACE is “investable again,” supporting momentum and upside to consensus price targets. Ferrari’s Q4: From Overvalued To Investable Again (Upgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: New product teaser: Ferrari released teaser images of its Luce fully electric sports car—positive for long‑term product pipeline but limited immediate revenue impact. Ferrari releases teaser images of new Luce electric sports car
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional & analyst context: Hedge‑fund and analyst activity (several buy ratings and higher median price targets) provide backdrop for the move but are not an immediate catalyst by themselves. Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Stock Rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Technical / valuation caution: Despite the rally, RACE remains below its 200‑day moving average and still trades well below its 1‑year high, so momentum could be fragile and downside remains if guidance disappoints or demand softens.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $580.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrari from $460.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ferrari from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.67.
Ferrari Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.
Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.
