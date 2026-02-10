Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $336.13, but opened at $362.26. Ferrari shares last traded at $365.8170, with a volume of 525,889 shares.

Ferrari News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $580.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrari from $460.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ferrari from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.67.

Ferrari Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Recommended Stories

