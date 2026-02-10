Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.08, but opened at $89.47. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $93.0350, with a volume of 2,021 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oppenheimer in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Trading Down 2.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $954.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $472.63 million for the quarter.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oppenheimer & Co Inc is a full-service investment bank and wealth management firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in the mid-20th century, the company provides a broad array of financial services to individual, institutional and corporate clients. Its core competencies include equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, underwriting and merger-and-acquisition advisory.

In the wealth management segment, Oppenheimer offers tailored investment solutions, comprehensive financial planning and retirement strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.