Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $12.29. Churchill Capital Corp X shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 2,717,931 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Capital Corp X currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Churchill Capital Corp X alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCCX

Churchill Capital Corp X Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp X

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter valued at $22,153,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,317,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,290,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,675,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X in the third quarter worth approximately $17,797,000.

Churchill Capital Corp X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, it initially holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account while management and the sponsor identify and negotiate a potential merger, acquisition, or other qualifying business combination that would result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.

The company’s primary activities are sourcing, evaluating and completing a business combination with a target company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.