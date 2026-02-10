Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) in the last few weeks:

2/10/2026 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

1/26/2026 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating.

1/12/2026 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating.

1/9/2026 – Omega Healthcare Investors is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Omega Healthcare Investors was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating.

12/15/2025 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.86%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

