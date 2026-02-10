Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.180-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion.
Mattel Stock Performance
Shares of MAT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. 14,798,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,734. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. Mattel has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 8.27%.Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on MAT
Key Headlines Impacting Mattel
Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mattel agreed to acquire full ownership of the Mattel163 mobile games studio, boosting control of its digital games pipeline and recurring-revenue potential. Mattel to Acquire Full Ownership of Mattel163 Mobile Games Studio
- Positive Sentiment: Brand/marketing initiatives: Barbie is launching a 25th‑anniversary animated special and product programs that support merchandising and licensing revenue. Barbie Commemorates 25 Years of “Barbie in the Nutcracker”
- Positive Sentiment: Company highlights a year of topline growth, positive international performance and market‑share gains in key categories—signs that core brands remain competitive. Mattel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: investors bought ~6,361 call options (≈+460% vs. average), signaling speculative bullish interest but not guaranteed directional impact.
- Neutral Sentiment: Product extension: Mattel Brick Shop launched an iconic British race car, a niche SKU that can help steady hobby/collector revenue. Mattel Brick Shop Launches Iconic British Race Car
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings miss: Mattel reported $0.39 EPS vs. $0.54 expected and revenue of $1.77B vs. ~$1.84B consensus — the shortfall pressured sentiment. Q4 Press Release
- Negative Sentiment: Management forecasted full‑year profit below Wall Street estimates, citing cautious consumer discretionary spending—this guidance is the primary driver of today’s downside. Barbie maker Mattel forecasts annual profit below estimates
Institutional Trading of Mattel
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at $49,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Mattel by 74.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
About Mattel
Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mattel
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.