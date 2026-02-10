Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.180-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. 14,798,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,734. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. Mattel has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 8.27%.Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Mattel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Mattel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

Key Headlines Impacting Mattel

Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at $49,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Mattel by 74.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

Further Reading

