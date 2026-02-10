Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $422.2 million-$430.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.6 million. Teradata also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Teradata Stock Performance

Teradata stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.26. 3,414,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,469. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Teradata has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $32.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Teradata had a return on equity of 83.22% and a net margin of 7.15%.Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore increased their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after acquiring an additional 337,107 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 223.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $1,910,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,549,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

