Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Stock Price Up 56.6% – What’s Next?

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report) shot up 56.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.19. 2,335,927 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,888% from the average session volume of 117,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Cordoba Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.98.

About Cordoba Minerals



Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Featured Stories

