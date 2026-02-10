Zoetis (ZTS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS):

1/29/2026 – Zoetis was given a new $136.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/28/2026 – Zoetis was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

1/23/2026 – Zoetis was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2026 – Zoetis had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.

1/22/2026 – Zoetis was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.

1/13/2026 – Zoetis was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

12/29/2025 – Zoetis had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Zoetis was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

12/18/2025 – Zoetis was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/15/2025 – Zoetis was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2025 – Zoetis was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

