Zoetis (ZTS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS):
- 1/29/2026 – Zoetis was given a new $136.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/28/2026 – Zoetis was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.
- 1/23/2026 – Zoetis was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/22/2026 – Zoetis had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.
- 1/22/2026 – Zoetis was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.
- 1/13/2026 – Zoetis was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Zoetis had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/23/2025 – Zoetis was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.
- 12/18/2025 – Zoetis was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 12/15/2025 – Zoetis was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “buy” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – Zoetis was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.
Zoetis Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.
Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.
