John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:JHAC) Short Interest Up 4,359.4% in January

John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:JHAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,581 shares, a growth of 4,359.4% from the January 15th total of 170 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 916 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.18. John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $15.76.

John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Fundamental All Cap Core ETF (JHAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US companies across the entire market-cap spectrum, selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. JHAC was launched on Oct 31, 2023 and is issued by John Hancock.

