SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,455 shares, a growth of 2,537.4% from the January 15th total of 131 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,785 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of SUMCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SUMCO stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $20.87. 15,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 231.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. SUMCO has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. SUMCO had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

SUMCO Corporation (OTCMKTS: SUOPY) is a premier global supplier of silicon wafers, a foundational material used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in producing single-crystal silicon wafers in diameters ranging from 150 mm to 300 mm, serving high-performance applications in memory, logic, power devices and discrete components. In addition to its core wafer business, SUMCO offers epitaxial wafers and specialty silicon products designed to meet the exacting requirements of next-generation semiconductor nodes and power electronics.

Founded in 1975 as a spin-off from Mitsubishi Silicon, SUMCO has grown through strategic investments in research and development to advance wafer quality, diameter scaling and defect reduction.

