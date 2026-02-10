First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TSE:FM traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.76. 2,598,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,392. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 646.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.35. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$14.41 and a 52-week high of C$45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.30 to C$44.20 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.28.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite. It has operating mines located in Zambia, Finland, Turkey, Spain, and Mauritania. The firm’s project comprises Guelb Moghrein, Sentinel, Kansanshi, Cobre Panama, Pyhasalmi, Ravensthorpe, among others.

Further Reading

