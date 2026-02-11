Belden (BDC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $696.9660 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.20. Belden has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $143.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Belden from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BDC

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $372,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,359.07. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Doug Zink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,250. The trade was a 46.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,045 shares of company stock worth $2,010,690 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 12,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 134.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 40.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.