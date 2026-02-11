Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives $6.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.8750.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $7.80 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 78,685 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $499,649.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,562,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,372,395.70. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 490,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43,711 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,099,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 104,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,520,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after buying an additional 748,185 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

