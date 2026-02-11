HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Estimate for GLSI Earnings

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenwich LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GLSI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $28.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $388.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.48. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 52.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.83 per share, with a total value of $53,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,604,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,170,362.66. This represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $378,669 over the last 90 days. 51.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GLSI) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immune modulators for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes candidates engineered to activate or regulate key components of the innate and adaptive immune systems, with programs advancing through preclinical and early-stage clinical studies.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Greenwich LifeSciences conducts its research and development activities primarily in the United States.

