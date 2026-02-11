Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.93.

Shares of FIHL opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.84 and a beta of 0.25. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.79 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIHL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 380,352 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,377,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,352 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 237,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 54,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda‐incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

