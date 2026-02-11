American Electric Power (AEP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $5.0675 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $97.46 and a 52 week high of $124.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.68. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,082.86. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,526,000 after buying an additional 2,555,415 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 118.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,692,000 after buying an additional 1,400,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,922,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,827,000 after acquiring an additional 406,445 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $45,408,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,177,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,993,000 after acquiring an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.39.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

