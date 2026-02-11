Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vizsla Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 46,270 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 761% compared to the average volume of 5,375 call options.

Positive Sentiment: Mexican authorities arrested four suspects linked to the January kidnapping at Vizsla’s Pánuco project, a development that could reduce some uncertainty around security and the company’s ability to resume normal operations. Mexico Makes Arrests After Canadian Miner’s Workers Found Dead

Mexican authorities arrested four suspects linked to the January kidnapping at Vizsla’s Pánuco project, a development that could reduce some uncertainty around security and the company’s ability to resume normal operations. Neutral Sentiment: Vizsla issued a company update saying families reported that abducted colleagues were found deceased and the company is awaiting official confirmation from Mexican authorities; this confirms the situation but leaves official liability/operational impacts to be clarified. VIZSLA SILVER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SITUATION IN CONCORDIA, MEXICO

Vizsla issued a company update saying families reported that abducted colleagues were found deceased and the company is awaiting official confirmation from Mexican authorities; this confirms the situation but leaves official liability/operational impacts to be clarified. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity — ~46,270 call contracts traded (a several-hundred-percent jump vs. normal daily call volume) — indicates heightened speculative interest or hedging that can increase volatility and lift prices independently of fundamentals.

Unusually large options activity — ~46,270 call contracts traded (a several-hundred-percent jump vs. normal daily call volume) — indicates heightened speculative interest or hedging that can increase volatility and lift prices independently of fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Multiple news outlets report that abducted workers were found dead and that as many as 10 Vizsla mine workers were killed, a severe security and human-resources crisis that could interrupt operations, invite legal scrutiny, increase costs, and damage investor confidence. Kidnappers kill 10 Vizsla mine workers in Mexico

Multiple news outlets report that abducted workers were found dead and that as many as 10 Vizsla mine workers were killed, a severe security and human-resources crisis that could interrupt operations, invite legal scrutiny, increase costs, and damage investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction earlier showed share weakness after the reports, and the situation creates lingering geopolitical/security risk for Vizsla’s Mexican operations that could affect near-term production guidance and cost structure. What’s Going On With Vizsla Silver Stock?

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,269 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,736,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZLA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Vizsla Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of VZLA opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 0.93. Vizsla Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

