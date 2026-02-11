Head-To-Head Contrast: NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) and NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and NAPCO Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -71.49% N/A -57.70% NAPCO Security Technologies 24.70% 27.45% 23.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and NAPCO Security Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $4.87 million 0.04 -$6.09 million ($1.00) 0.00 NAPCO Security Technologies $192.03 million 7.92 $43.41 million $1.33 32.05

NAPCO Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation. Data443 Risk Mitigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NAPCO Security Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 49.33, meaning that its share price is 4,833% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NAPCO Security Technologies has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Data443 Risk Mitigation and NAPCO Security Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 0.00 NAPCO Security Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

NAPCO Security Technologies has a consensus price target of $47.83, indicating a potential upside of 12.21%. Given NAPCO Security Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NAPCO Security Technologies is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of NAPCO Security Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NAPCO Security Technologies beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP to enhance the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations’ compliance on privacy rules and regulations. It serves the government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications sectors. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company’s alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and various peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

