Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Position in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,806 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.25% of Repligen worth $93,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 34.2% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James Bylund sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total transaction of $331,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,039.20. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $3,092,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,483,675.23. The trade was a 19.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,077 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Repligen from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Repligen from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.92.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $175.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7,156.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.55.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

