Analysts Set Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Target Price at $9.00

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNTI shares. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Senti Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Senti Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Senti Biosciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Senti Biosciences Price Performance

SNTI opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.13. Senti Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Senti Biosciences will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNTI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Senti Biosciences by 395.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 117,588 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) is a clinical-stage synthetic biology company focused on engineering next-generation cell therapies. The company’s platform leverages modular genetic circuits to sense disease signals and precisely control cellular functions, with the goal of improving safety and efficacy in oncology and immune-mediated diseases.

Senti’s core technologies include its SENTINEL circuit platform and SNIP receptor system, which enable programmable sensing of molecular cues and context-dependent payload release.

