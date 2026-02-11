Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.95 and last traded at $55.3430, with a volume of 167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.78.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 66.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 430,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after buying an additional 137,407 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,658.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 926.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,858,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

