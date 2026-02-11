Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 138,415 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 138,415 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.16% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $40,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 542.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 17,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,435.42.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,398.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,419.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,362.19. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,525.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 495.07% and a net margin of 21.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.41 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,452.00, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,176. This represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.18, for a total transaction of $9,010,929.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,289.66. This represents a 97.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,316 shares of company stock worth $12,345,015 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Featured Stories

