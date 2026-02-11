Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $35.1550, with a volume of 3970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $77.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.69 million. Analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, EVP Maureen Hemhauser sold 5,272 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $187,630.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 456,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,897,000 after buying an additional 28,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 269,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 226,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is the parent company of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, a New Jersey-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, that trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PGC. Through Peapack-Gladstone Bank, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending solutions, including checking and savings accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, lines of credit and treasury management services. Clients benefit from both in-branch relationship banking and an expanding suite of digital banking tools designed to support personal and business financial needs.

Complementing its core banking operations, Peapack-Gladstone Financial provides wealth management, trust and financial planning services through its subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.