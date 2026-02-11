Head to Head Comparison: Pilgrim Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PGPM) & Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Pilgrim Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PGPM – Get Free Report) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pilgrim Petroleum and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pilgrim Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy -10.10% -0.40% -0.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pilgrim Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy $294.68 million 0.74 $12.95 million ($0.71) -7.61

This table compares Pilgrim Petroleum and Amplify Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pilgrim Petroleum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pilgrim Petroleum and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pilgrim Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amplify Energy 1 0 2 0 2.33

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.14%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Pilgrim Petroleum.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Pilgrim Petroleum on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pilgrim Petroleum

Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of crude oil and natural gas properties with proven reserves in the United States. The company holds interests in various projects located in Northwest Texas; the Electra Rework prospect located in Wichita and Willbarger Counties, Texas; and the City National Bank Discovery Well prospect located in Archer County, Texas. It also provides services to small and medium exploration and development companies. The company was formerly known as BNP Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation in July 2005. Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

