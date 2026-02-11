Analysts Set SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Target Price at $40.50

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

SMBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $37.00 to $39.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SmartFinancial

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

In other news, Director Steven B. Tucker sold 10,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $403,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,231.14. The trade was a 17.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 835 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $36,013.55. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 96,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,664.84. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $714.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.77.

SmartFinancial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.74%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, operating through its primary subsidiary, SmartBank. Incorporated in 2006, the company provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses and public entities across its regional footprint. SmartFinancial’s network of branch offices and digital platforms combines community-banking relationships with modern technology to serve its customers’ evolving needs.

Through SmartBank, the company offers a broad range of deposit products, including checking, savings and certificate of deposit accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Stories

