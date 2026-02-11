Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APYRF

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

APYRF opened at $10.37 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $15.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

(Get Free Report)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust that owns, develops and manages urban office environments in key metropolitan markets. Established in 2003, the trust focuses on acquiring and revitalizing centrally located office buildings, with an emphasis on preserving historic and architecturally significant properties. Allied Properties REIT is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and its units trade in the United States on the OTC Markets under the symbol APYRF.

The company’s portfolio comprises primarily low-rise and mid-rise office buildings situated in major urban business districts, including Toronto’s downtown core and select properties in Montréal, Ottawa and Vancouver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.