Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,324,999 Shares of Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,324,999 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.75% of Rayonier worth $30,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Rayonier by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 49,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $28.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rayonier from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Rayonier from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Rayonier, Inc (NYSE: RYN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in timberland ownership and management. The company’s core business revolves around sustainably growing, harvesting, and marketing timber and timber-related products. Rayonier’s timberland portfolio encompasses approximately 2.7 million acres across the United States and New Zealand, focusing on softwood and hardwood fiber for use in paper, packaging and building materials.

Rayonier operates through two primary segments: Timber and Real Estate Solutions.

