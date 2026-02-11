Nektar Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,080 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 145% compared to the typical volume of 2,072 call options.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $119,795.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,418.60. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 630 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $34,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,633.80. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 7,861 shares of company stock worth $354,730 over the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 93.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,741.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Here are the key news stories impacting Nektar Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: REZOLVE‑AD maintenance data show durable and new responses (high maintenance rates for EASI‑75 and vIGA‑AD 0/1, increases in EASI‑100 at week 52) and a favorable safety profile; management says results validate the T‑reg mechanism and support advancement to pivotal Phase 3. PR Newswire: Rezolve‑AD Maintenance Data

REZOLVE‑AD maintenance data show durable and new responses (high maintenance rates for EASI‑75 and vIGA‑AD 0/1, increases in EASI‑100 at week 52) and a favorable safety profile; management says results validate the T‑reg mechanism and support advancement to pivotal Phase 3. Positive Sentiment: Management discussed topline maintenance results on a conference call and in a Seeking Alpha transcript, providing additional color that appears to have reassured investors about durability and both monthly and quarterly dosing options. Seeking Alpha: REZOLVE‑AD Transcript

Management discussed topline maintenance results on a conference call and in a Seeking Alpha transcript, providing additional color that appears to have reassured investors about durability and both monthly and quarterly dosing options. Positive Sentiment: Analysts moved bullish: BTIG and HC Wainwright raised price targets substantially (to $151 and $165, respectively) and William Blair upgraded NKTR to outperform — these notes amplify upside conviction and likely prompted buying. Benzinga: Analyst Coverage TickerReport: William Blair Upgrade

Analysts moved bullish: BTIG and HC Wainwright raised price targets substantially (to $151 and $165, respectively) and William Blair upgraded NKTR to outperform — these notes amplify upside conviction and likely prompted buying. Positive Sentiment: Wide media and market coverage (Tokenist, MarketWatch, MSN, Benzinga) has amplified visibility and momentum, contributing to heavy volume and large call option buying earlier in the session. Tokenist: Why NKTR Is Up

Wide media and market coverage (Tokenist, MarketWatch, MSN, Benzinga) has amplified visibility and momentum, contributing to heavy volume and large call option buying earlier in the session. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity (several thousand calls bought) and very high share volume indicate speculative positioning and short‑term momentum; this can amplify moves but also increase volatility. (No link)

Unusually large options activity (several thousand calls bought) and very high share volume indicate speculative positioning and short‑term momentum; this can amplify moves but also increase volatility. (No link) Neutral Sentiment: NKTR appeared on “top gainer” lists and trending stock stories, reflecting momentum rather than new fundamental change. InvestorIdeas: Top Gainer

NKTR appeared on “top gainer” lists and trending stock stories, reflecting momentum rather than new fundamental change. Negative Sentiment: Nektar announced a proposed $300M underwritten public offering of common stock (and pre‑funded warrants for some investors). That raises dilution risk and could cap gains unless used to fund Phase 3 programs or other value‑creating activities. PR Newswire: Proposed Public Offering

Several analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body’s immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar’s product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

