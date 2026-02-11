Impax Asset Management Group plc Trims Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,155 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 2.07% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $118,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 145.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Barclays set a $134.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:SITE opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $154.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

