Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 614,819 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,819 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.31% of Core & Main worth $139,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 145.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 815.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Core & Main by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Core & Main, Inc (NYSE:CNM) is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drainage and fire protection products across North America. The company’s product portfolio includes valves, hydrants, pipe and fittings, meters, couplings and other essential components that support municipal, industrial and environmental infrastructure projects. By combining a comprehensive inventory with logistics and technical support, Core & Main helps customers address complex water system and distribution challenges.

With more than 300 branch locations and over 3,500 employees, Core & Main serves a diverse customer base that includes municipalities, contractors, engineers and utility providers.

