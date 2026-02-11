Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.71 and last traded at $72.1750, with a volume of 5358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woori Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Woori Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Woori Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.29. Woori Bank had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Woori Bank will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Woori Bank during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woori Bank by 551.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Woori Bank by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Woori Bank by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Woori Bank by 3,282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. (NYSE: WF) is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank’s core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

