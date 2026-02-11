Investors Buy Large Volume of SentinelOne Call Options (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 24,562 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 93% compared to the average volume of 12,720 call options.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.19 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.72.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 125,429 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,892,723.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,093,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,494,999.72. The trade was a 10.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 8,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $124,061.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 285,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,333.58. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,590. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 2,275.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,770,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,781,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,416,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,012,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,321 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

