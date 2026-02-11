Cooper-Standard (CPS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Cooper-Standard to post earnings of ($0.95) per share and revenue of $641.5130 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.
Cooper-Standard Stock Up 2.7%
NYSE:CPS opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,221,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper-Standard
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holding Inc is a global supplier of sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems for the automotive industry. The company designs and manufactures engineered rubber, plastic and metal products, including sealing systems for doors, windows and powertrain assemblies, fuel and brake hoses and lines, and fluid transfer components such as coolant, refrigerant and washer fluid systems.
Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Cooper-Standard operates manufacturing facilities and technical centers across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper-Standard
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.