Cooper-Standard (CPS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Cooper-Standard to post earnings of ($0.95) per share and revenue of $641.5130 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Cooper-Standard Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE:CPS opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,221,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper-Standard

About Cooper-Standard

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holding Inc is a global supplier of sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems for the automotive industry. The company designs and manufactures engineered rubber, plastic and metal products, including sealing systems for doors, windows and powertrain assemblies, fuel and brake hoses and lines, and fluid transfer components such as coolant, refrigerant and washer fluid systems.

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Cooper-Standard operates manufacturing facilities and technical centers across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.