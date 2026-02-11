Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $29.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.3636.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Progyny to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th.

Get Progyny alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Progyny

Insider Activity at Progyny

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 21,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $543,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,129. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Anevski purchased 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,931,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 680,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,296.79. This represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,046 shares of company stock valued at $561,691. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Progyny by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 96,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,167,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 620,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.