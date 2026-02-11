Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

NASDAQ:DRUG opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.38 and a beta of -6.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRUG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 152,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $1,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bright Minds Biosciences by 624.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $142.00 price target on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, trading on the NASDAQ under the symbol DRUG, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for mental health and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research leverages proprietary chemistry platforms to create serotonin-modulating and neuroprotective compounds derived from psychedelic-inspired structures. Bright Minds aims to address unmet needs in conditions such as major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and Alzheimer’s disease through orally administered treatments.

The company’s lead candidate, BMB-101, is an oral 5-HT2A receptor-modulating compound in clinical development for mood and anxiety disorders.

