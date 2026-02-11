Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives GBX 629.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 629.25.

VTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 608 to GBX 659 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 570 to GBX 640 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 684 to GBX 803 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 731 price target on the stock.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VTY

Vistry Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 692.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 649.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 636.90. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 486.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 723.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

Vistry Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live.

Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers.

Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster.

We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.