Brokerages Set Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Target Price at $78.86

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.8571.

ESTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 0.99. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 900.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 45.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company’s proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company’s flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

