Vontier (VNT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Vontier to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $765.1160 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

VNT stock opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Vontier has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 5,897.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 19.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 32.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Weiss Ratings lowered Vontier from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

