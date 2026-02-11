Q2 Earnings Estimate for UTI Issued By Northland Securities

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Securities cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 5th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $220.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.65 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 191,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $4,868,645.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,971,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,795,147.20. This trade represents a 5.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,255,173 shares of company stock valued at $30,812,798. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 17,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

