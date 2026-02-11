Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Receives C$25.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$31.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.
