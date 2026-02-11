LiveOne (LVO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect LiveOne to post earnings of ($0.45) per share and revenue of $19.2850 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. On average, analysts expect LiveOne to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne Price Performance

Shares of LVO stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. LiveOne has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of LiveOne

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LiveOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the third quarter worth about $1,239,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 2,891.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LiveOne in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LiveOne

About LiveOne

(Get Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc (NASDAQ: LVO) is a digital media and entertainment company specializing in live and on-demand music, podcasts and original content. The company provides streaming access to live concerts, festival performances and exclusive artist-driven programming through its digital platform and mobile applications. Its service offerings include ad-supported free tiers as well as premium subscription packages that deliver high-quality audio and video experiences for music fans worldwide.

The LiveOne platform aggregates a diverse range of content, including live concert streams, curated on-demand playlists, artist interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.