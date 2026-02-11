LiveOne (LVO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect LiveOne to post earnings of ($0.45) per share and revenue of $19.2850 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. On average, analysts expect LiveOne to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LiveOne Price Performance
Shares of LVO stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. LiveOne has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LiveOne in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
About LiveOne
LiveOne, Inc (NASDAQ: LVO) is a digital media and entertainment company specializing in live and on-demand music, podcasts and original content. The company provides streaming access to live concerts, festival performances and exclusive artist-driven programming through its digital platform and mobile applications. Its service offerings include ad-supported free tiers as well as premium subscription packages that deliver high-quality audio and video experiences for music fans worldwide.
The LiveOne platform aggregates a diverse range of content, including live concert streams, curated on-demand playlists, artist interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.
