Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 3,127.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,127.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 2,450 to GBX 2,550 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Whitbread to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 19th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,375 to GBX 2,815 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Whitbread Stock Performance

About Whitbread

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 2,714.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,599.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,882.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18.

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

